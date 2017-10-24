October 24, 1967 Severe Weather Outbreak (with Dubois Co. F3 Tornado)

A outbreak of 22 tornadoes in 5 states occurred October 24, 1967. Of those 22, 5 were F3’s & a total of 23 injured. No one was killed, but watches & warnings were timely per U.S. Weather Bureau (today National Weather Service) & awareness was higher after the 1965, 1966, 1967 (Jan.-Oct.) active years (& specifically the Palm Sunday outbreak in 1965, the great 1966 Plains outbreak, 1966 Mississippi monster F5………..Chicago area April 1967 significant tornadoes with 45 tornadoes total with 4 F4’s). This greatly lessened the injured toll & the potential of deaths.

In the Tri-State, an F1 tracked in Daviess County, Indiana (around 4:15 p.m.) & hit a trailer 6 miles south of Washington, rolling it multiple times. The corn crop was heavily damaged in the surrounding area & trees were downed from apparent straight-line wind damage/downburst near the tornado track.

F3 tracked 4 miles south of Jasper & crossed 162 southeast of town (around 4:45 p.m.), where it destroyed a concrete poultry barn & a farm house, where 1 person was injured. This tornado then tracked over largely wooded, hilly, rural terrain before lifting near Dubois.

A barn was damaged at Daylight, Vanderburgh County & trees & limbs were downed around Evansville.

Wave of surface low on the cold front deepened pretty rapidly as strong upper jet streak screamed northeastward. This strengthened the winds are all levels, especially ahead of the low & front, advecting more unstable air into an increasingly sheared environment. The system became negatively tilted & the bulk, deep-layer shear/instability combo with strong low level shear & winds created conditions favorable for numerous tornadoes, several strong.

