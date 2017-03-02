44-Year Veteran of EWSU Receives Highest State-Wide Award for Service

A 44-year veteran of the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility receives the highest state-wide award for his service. Duane Gilles was honored with the Indiana Section, American Water Works Association 2017 George Warren Fuller Award at the Association conference in February. Gilles will also be recognized nationally at the American Water Works Association 2017 Annual Conference in Philadelphia.

The Fuller Award is the highest national honor a local AWWA Section can present to its members. The designation recognizes the contributions the person has made toward the advancement of water works within the particular Section.

Those who work with Gilles say he is committed to clean water in the Hoosier state. He began his career in the early 1970’s at 18 when he started working for the local water utility. He has worked under seven different mayors over the past 44 years, and three different companies, but he never had to change desks or even offices. He teaches several units in the yearly Operator School and he was instrumental in creating the Indiana Water Agency Response Network.

To learn more, visit Indiana American Water Works Association.

