44 Blues Band of the Month: Muddy Gutt

The Blues is a huge part of our culture here in the tristate, and we’re celebrating every month with a new Blues band!

This month’s band is a throwback to when Blues was gritty, raw and real.

You can catch them Sunday at El Rio in Evansville, August 11th at Checks in Louisville, August 18th at Stevie Ray’s in Louisville, September 2nd at El Rio, and September 8th at KC’s Timeout Lounge.

Welcome to the 44Stage, Muddy Gutt!





Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Comments

comments