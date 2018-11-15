43rd Annual Great American Smokeout

A call-to-action encouraging people to quit a nasty habit is taking place today.

The Great American Smokeout is celebrated on the third Thursday of November and is a day dedicated to getting smokers to quit a life-shortening habit.

This event has been hosted by the American Cancer Society for 42 years. The organization says smoking is responsible for nearly one in every three cancer deaths and about one in five overall deaths in the United States. Smoking can also lead to the development of more than a dozen cancers and cause damage to nearly every organ in the body.

This year’s event will mark the 43rd Great American Smokeout. The theme for the event is “Day 1,” reflecting the event’s evolution from quitting for the day to the recognition that successful cessation takes time and planning.

Click here to learn more about the Great American Smokeout and to start planning.

Comments

comments