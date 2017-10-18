Winter 2017-18 Outlook (With Peeks Into Spring 2018)

A sharp gradient will exist in the U.S. this winter with colder than normal temperatures in the northwestern half of the U.S. with abundant precip, with the southeast half looks largely warmer than normal & dry.

We will be caught in the middle between the cold, cold air to the north & the warmth to the south, resulting in wide swings in temperature.

Blasts of Arctic air will be interspersed with surges of spring with heavy rainfall & severe weather threat at times with a few heavier snowfall events sandwiched in. There is an increased risk of winter time severe QLCSs (severe events/outbreaks) with a tendency to shift dry line east & make our area to be in the frequent enter/exit region of strong upper jet streaks. The strong baroclinicity (difference in temperature) will also strengthen the low-level jet from the Gulf of Mexico where the water temperatures look to remain above normal.

Given this active storm track & strong low-level jet & increased potential of blocking from southeastern U.S. ridging, the risk of flooding will be higher this winter than the past several. Precipitation looks above normal throughout the winter & given the frequent strong storm systems passing through, there is an elevated risk of above normal number of Wind Advisory days & perhaps even a High Wind Warning day. Given storm strength & analog analysis, risk is higher for a few 24-hour periods where the temperature drops +60 degrees.

For the snow season (October to April), it looks 101 to 125% of normal along & north of I-64 with normal to near normal snowfall for the rest of the Tri-State.

Analog analysis shows a tendency for the coldest weather of the winter to occur in the early half of January with good cold shots commencing after the mid point of November & a pretty rapid onset of winter. February shows still a lot of temperature variation, but a much higher percentage of warm, spring weather, compared to December & January.

Peeking into spring…………..it looks stormier & wetter than normal with a slow start to spring initially overall (below normal temperatures March to mid April). With the dry line shifted eastward, the most active severe weather spring since 2010/2011 is possible with higher tornado potential & higher consistent flooding potential. With this, there will still considerable temperature variability. Given this, there is a bit greater potential of damage to fruit crops, as oscillating summer-like to late winter-like temperatures occur in April. Rapid advancements in vegetation may be nipped by a couple of brief, but very potent cold snaps.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



