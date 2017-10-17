October 17, 1928 Tornado & Heavy Rainfall (Similarities to Sept. 20, 2002)

A likely low-end EF3 tornado tracked through eastern Posey to northwestern Vanderburgh counties around 1 p.m. on October 17, 1928. Many livestock perished & powerlines/poles & trees were toppled. Barns & farm outbuildings were damaged or destroyed & many farm houses sustained substantial damage. Two people were injured, but it was reported that nearly all of the farmhouses that were hit in this rural area had cellars, likely preventing more injuries or deaths. The greatest damage was reportedly near St. Wendell.

Here is the approximate 12-mile tornado track plotted from south of Blairsville to west of Warrenton.

Multiple waves of showers & t’storms occurred October 15-17 with the heaviest totals around October 17 (day of the tornado). Rainfall totaled +4″ in many areas. This training of waves of rainfall was similar to was occurred September 19-20, 2002.

When the October 17 & 18, 1928 surface maps with areas of rainfall shown is compared to the September 19 & 20, 2002 surface analysis & radar, the similarities are striking. Similar to 1928, the last wave of rain/t’storms was the one that produced the tornado September 20, 2002. This tornado also originated similarly in Posey County, though it’s track was farther to the east & southeast & no reports have been recovered suggesting any other tornadoes on that day farther northeastward.

Both period of rainfall/t’storms, September 19-20, 2002 & October 15-17, 1928 saw a tropical airmass with lots of clouds. Highs October 15-17, 1928 were in the low to mid 70s with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

