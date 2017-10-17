Low Temperatures This Morning & Tri-State Climatology of Frost & Freezing

As a whole, low temperatures this morning varied from 34-43 across the Tri-State at various observation sites. The greatest number of readings near & around the mid 30s were in our eastern & southeastern areas. There, patchy frost was more widespread, but some patches occurred elsewhere.

The moderating effects of the warmer water of the Ohio River can be seen in rural station very close or even on the river floodplain (you could see the steam over the warm water this morning as the cold air was over the top of it).

Typically, the first occurrence of 36 degrees is around this time for the heart of the Tri-State & a bit earlier in our northwestern & eastern/southeastern areas. It tends to occur a bit later than mid-October in the Ohio bottoms from Posey to Gallatin/Union counties.

The lows this morning are superimposed over the normal data of first 36 degrees in second graphic below.

Normal first occurrences of 32 & 28 degrees are in the graphics below.

