Tri-State Weather Outlook Through Next Week

After second wave of showers & t’storms this evening & into tonight with an isolated severe storm or two possible (5-10 pm), after some clearing overnight, tomorrow looks rather gray, cool & fall-like with some patches of drizzle/few spotty showers.

Low clouds will dominate right through Thursday with only a few breaks here & there for brief sun perhaps. Highs will run in the 60s. Even Thursday, a few spits of drizzle or a light shower are possible. Winds look west to northwest at 7-16 mph. Some fog with the low clouds is possible at night & into the morning hours.

The low clouds should erode away with time Friday morning (with some areas of fog), but some patches may linger to midday. However, winds will turn to the south & southwest, increase & rapid warming should occur. Breezy, warm, humid conditions will dominate Saturday with lots of sunshine. A cold front will pass Sunday PM, it appears. Although the main shear/dynamics aloft will remain northwest of our area, an isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out with warm, summery highs & a muggy overnight low around 70.

Cooler weather will arrive Monday as morning-midday low clouds break up with breezy conditions from the west/northwest & highs in the 60s to around 70.

Monday night looks clear, calm & cool with lows 39-46, followed by wall-to-wall sunshine Tuesday with a southeast wind & highs near 74.

Wednesday looks great with sun & 70s & despite some increasing high & mid clouds (from strong, nearly zonal Pacific jet racing west to east over the U.S.) on Thursday, some of you may hit 80s again.

Friday, October 20 also looks like 80s at the moment.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments