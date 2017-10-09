The Nate Effect………& Fall Severe Weather Season Begins!

Check out the snow in Denver! This dynamic system may bring isolated severe weather to the Tri-State tomorrow afternoon-evening (see below):

____________________________________________________________________

THE NATE EFFECT………..

Hurricanes Have So Many Effects On Weather……….Even Far, Far Away from Their Direct Impacts………..

The rather tornado signatures on radar Saturday did not produced touchdowns in Dubois (the longest, most potent signature), Webster, Hopkins or Muhlenberg counties. Interestingly, a tornado hit the east side of Madison, Wisconsin, multiple confirmed tornadoes occurred in Michigan & a possible brief, weak tornado occurred on the east side of Indianapolis (homes with minor damage, tree damage, church steeple taken off). If it would have been colder aloft & more unstable, this would have been a more potent severe weather scenario. Some of the deep tropical moisture from Nate was sling shot north & northwestward into the Tri-State to increase the rainfall coverage Saturday.

Also, interestingly, it appears that Nate did increase our low-level shear indirectly & also lowered our LCLs (cloud bases) for tornado formation Saturday. The moist, tropical flow lowered the cloud bases (more conducive to funnel formation) & the expansive low-level southeast to easterly wind field associated with Nate did interact with stronger mid & upper flow from the west & southwest associated with the storm system over Iowa (& ahead of the cold front & upper trough).

This is just another example of how land falling hurricanes can affect weather well far away from their direct impacts. Boy, even back in late September, the remnants of two Pacific hurricanes brought the random heavy rainfall to parts of the area (up to 2.50-3″ parts of Evansville area), which ultimately has worked to keep the Evansville area out of the Abnormal Dryness (D0) conditions, which is a step just below Moderate Drought.

The minor damage to homes in Ohio County (roofs, porches) near Dundee appears to be from straight-line wind gusts. Power poles were downed on north Main Street in Hartford & downed power poles/lines & the tree damage were from apparent straight-line gusts near Beda.

Rainfall was heavy in our southeastern areas, specifically in western Kentucky, large from the PRE associated with the remnants of Nate. +6″ rainfall was measured in parts of Muhlenberg & Ohio counties, 4.00″ fell at Rockport, Indiana & Dawson Springs.

However, some of the rainfall by Sunday afternoon in the east & southeast ended up being directly associated with Nate as the center moved farther northwestward through Tennessee & south-central Kentucky.

__________________________________________________________________________

TONIGHT-NEXT WEEKEND…………….

Fall Severe Weather Season Begins…………Isolated Severe Weather Possible Tuesday Afternoon-Evening & Next Weekend…………..

Isolated severe t’storms are possible tomorrow afternoon-evening.

One wave of scattered showers & t’storms will pass tonight & into the morning. At this point, the only threat with this would be lightning & isolated small hail.

This will likely be followed by a relative break, then another wave of scattered showers & t’storms will pass in the afternoon-evening. This may have a couple/few isolated severe t’storms with it (isolated wind/hail &/or brief tornado). It will be muggy with highs near 80 to the 80s. However, lack of cold air aloft & instability is the factor limiting a more robust severe weather scenario. We will monitor.

Burst of fall should arrive Wednesday. I am not yet buying this whole idea of sunny skies & 70-75. I think low clouds & 60s to 70 is more likely with a few spotty showers. Low clouds may even linger into Thursday with highs 66-72. Overnight lows will not be too chilly, given the low clouds around with 50s to near 60.

However, this relative fall burst will be short-lived. 84-90 is possible by next weekend with high humidity & strong southwesterly winds.

As another rather dynamic storm system & cold front passes next weekend (right now, looks like Sunday, but questions regarding timing) with unseasonable warmth & mugginess, isolated severe threat will be in place. This actually looks a bit more unstable than what we had Saturday & what is projected for tomorrow. We will monitor.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments