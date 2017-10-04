Two Years That Hurricanes Hit the Same Area Multiple Times (& Tri-State Impacts)

1860 & 1898 are two years that saw hurricanes hit nearly the same location multiple times within weeks of each other.

1860 saw a large, destructive hurricane strike New Orleans the hardest, one of three hurricanes in the area of Mississippi & Louisiana in the 1860 hurricane season. A classic La Nina, the massive upper ridge over the Plains & Midwest historic drought & series of heat waves (115 recorded in eastern Kansas) drove hurricanes into the Gulf Coast region. This accounted for nearly all of our rainfall September to October 1860 (like the 2005 growing season).

The Great 1860 New Orleans Hurricane was the worst there since the major storm in 1856 & the worst until the major hurricane of 1893. There is strong evidence of this being a Category 3 storm before weakening slightly to 2 just before landfall. Surge that inundated the northern & eastern areas of New Orleans to such a degree shows it had a 3-type surge & hurricane force winds extended well inland to northern Louisiana, reportedly.

The winds at Natchez, Mississippi were reportedly the highest since major 1-mile wide May 7, 1840 tornado that killed +300 (could have been as many as 800, as slave deaths were not counted at the time).

The remnants of this hurricane brought rainfall to our region as it tracked over Tennessee to south-central Kentucky.

The last major hurricane to strike southeast Georgia was in the active Atlantic hurricane year of 1898. The remnants ended up moving northwest & tracking over the Tri-State before making a sharp turn to the northeast, racing through the Northeast to Newfoundland.

This was the second hurricane to strike the same area, but this likely Category 4 was much, much worse than the prior Category 1.

This system brought up to +4″ of rainfall near the area, per scant U.S. Weather Bureau station observers at the time (compared to now). Multiple measurements of +2″ in gauges were reported in western Kentucky with lesser amounts to the northeast.

