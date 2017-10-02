The 1885 Tropical Oddity……Up to 6.05″ of Rainfall

A strong tropical storm/low-end hurricane made landfall in southeastern Mississippi in late September 1885. However, rather than moving northwest, north or northeast, it made a sharp turn to the east & rode along the Gulf Coast to Florida, then strengthened as a hurricane, almost making landfall in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

Here, an interesting PRE (Predecessor Rainfall Event) developed in our areas as an arm of heavy rainfall developed well to the northwest of the hurricane. This was actually a convergence zone of the north to northeast winds around high pressure & the southeast to east winds of the hurricane. Deep tropical moisture was sling-shot well to the north into the Tri-State.

This PRE dumped up to 6.05″ on the area with steady heavy rainfall.

