Effects of the Great 1906 Mississippi Hurricane In the Tri-State

“The Great 1906 Mississippi Hurricane” brought heavy rainfall & gusty winds from the actual remnants of the hurricane. However, as common with land-falling major hurricanes that track through/near the Tri-State, it brought a Predecessor Rainfall Event or PRE.

Up to half of all of the rainfall occurred with the PRE (like what occurred with Katrina here) with measured totals of up to 4.39″.

Winds were gusty at 35-50 mph over the region with gusts even near 50 mph at Chicago & Cleveland. A gust of 60 mph was measured at Memphis, Tennessee & even well to the east of the system, a gust of 50 mph was measured at Birmingham, Alabama.

This major hurricane brought devastation from Mississippi to Northwest Florida & a 1-minute sustained wind of 120 mph was measured at Mobile, Alabama as the anemometer held on just long enough for that record.

