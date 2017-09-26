More Tropical Remnants After Torrid Start to September 1898

Tropical storm made landfall near Galveston, TX, paralelled Gulf Coast & then moved right up the Mississippi to the Ohio Valley, it then turn toward Detroit to Ontario in late September 1898. The heaviest rainfall with it was very compact, but it was impressive. 11.67″ fell at Sikeston, Missouri. Elsewhere, bands dumped 12.61″ on Pensacola, Florida. Up to 6″ of rain fell in the heart of the Lower Wabash & White River Valleys.

Tornadoes were spawned by the system with one injuring 20 people near Lima, Ohio. Two funnels were spotting prior just northeast of town. Another tornado, 300′ in width, over Lake Ontario as a waterspout, then moved over the Niagara Peninsula. A tornado was reported at St. Catherines, Ontario, Canada, while several tornado touchdowns were reported with sporadic damage in a 45-mile path south Erie to Genesee counties in Pennsylvania & New York. A tornado crossed the Niagara River & struck Tonawanda, New York between 4:30 & 5 p.m.

5 people were killed and “18 or 20 injured” near Alden, Erie County, Pennsylvania where tree funnels were observed in the vicinity. The damage path was narrow at 300′. Large hail reportedly fell with this storm. Wind gust of 42 mph was reported at Buffalo, New York Weather Bureau Office. A pressure drop was noted on the barograph at Buffalo as a tornado passed nearby.

Much of the rainfall for the month occurred with the system after unusually hot weather at the start of it. It was 100 at Washington on September 4, 103 at Russellville, Kentucky on the 1st & 98 at Equality, Illinois. Vincennes & Boonville & Henderson saw 99, Princeton, Indiana & Fords Ferry, Kentucky (Crittenden County) 98, Princeton, Kentucky, McLeansboro & Grayville 97, Earlington 96, Owensboro, Rockport & Olney 95,

Bedford, Indiana only saw 0.86″ for the month, just outside of the Tri-State, missing a lot of the rainfall associated with the tropical remnants.

