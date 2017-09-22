Longest Stretch of 90 or Greater Since July 17-22

Today was the 5th hottest September 22 on record for the Evansville metro area, but near record heat occurred across the northwestern 2/3 of the Tri-State with highs 93-95.

This also makes the 3rd day of 90 or greater in a row at Evansville. This is the first time we have had three in a row since the July 17-22 stretch of 90s where we peaked at 99 on July 22.

High temperatures Thursday were the hottest since August 21 & the hottest temperatures so late in the season since 2010 (record hot).

Thursday’s heat was not the dry heat you would normally see with such temperatures in September, but it was a July-type heat. Heat indices reached 104 in some areas with dew points upper 60s to as high as 74.

Dew points were highest in areas that saw the greatest amount of rainfall Monday with plume of tropical moisture that moved through with the locally-heavy showers & t’storms.

Even the weather pattern looks more like July. An MCS with torrential rainfall over Iowa & northwest Illinois occurred lastnight & random pulse storms (& t’storm clusters) popped on & near the periphery of the upper ridge from Michigan to Georgian & Alabama & then Mississippi to Texas.

