Downtown Princeton Takes Colts Pride To The Next Level

Colts In Motion made its way to Downtown Princeton this afternoon.

The 42 foot traveling museum, took Colts pride to the next level. From 1 to 4 this afternoon, people got an exclusive look at everything colts. From Colts jersey’s to the super bowl trophy and more, all the colts memorabilia made the day an extra special experience. People from all over the Tri-State came out for the special event.

Matt Shaw said “You know we don’t get that all the time but when we do, when we see people taking pictures and enjoying it like today, its a good experience, it’s fun, it’s good to see it. It’s a cool experience just to see all the Colts fans throughout the state.”

Colts In Motion was free of charge and wrapped up around 4 this afternoon.

