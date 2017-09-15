Looking Back at the Other Ike

On this 9th anniversary 14th-early 15th) of the remnants of Hurricane Ike (which brought 50-80 mph gusts to the Tri-State) we look back at the other Ike. This wind event occurred from the remnants of “The 1941 Texas Hurricane”…………

On this date, September 27, in 1941………..

Many areas were still without power from the Ohio Valley to southeastern Canada after an Ike-type wind event (remember Ike in September 2008 with wind gusting tropical to hurricane-force). This particular hurricane made landfall just southwest of Ike’s.

Remnants of a hurricane (“The 1941 Texas Hurricane”) that caused significant damage to the Houston area with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph with surface pressure 942 mb raced over the Tri-State. The remnants were very strong when moving over the Tri-State with surface pressure of 990 mb. The wind & rain combined produced an agricultural disaster by downing vast acreages of maturing fruit, corn & wheat.

With similarities to Ike, widespread wind damage occurred Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio to western New York & through Ontario & Quebec. Trees, limbs & power lines were downed over Indiana & Kentucky counties with heavy losses to the apple crop. Corn was also downed. Several people were injured in Ohio & heavy crop losses occurred, in addition to trees, limbs & power lines being knocked down.

Over western New York, the apple losses were staggering. 1.5 million bushels were lost just in a few counties along Lakes Erie & Ontario. Trees & powerlines were blown down & buildings were damaged. Areas around Erie, Pennsylvania also saw similar damage. Vast acreages of wheat were destroyed over Ontario. 3 people were killed & several injured in Toronto. Hurricane-force gusts & 40′ waves occurred along Lake Ontario, while 55 vessels were sunk.

Notice in the fourth graphic (NOAA second surface map) map the wind observation at Evansville Regional Airport. It shows 30 kt. sustained winds or winds at 35 mph. Gusts were +50 mph.

