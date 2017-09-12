Major Hurricane Betsy & the Tri-State Effects In 1965

Major Hurricane Betsy struck the U.S. twice in September 1965 as a Category 4 storm. This was the costliest hurricane on record for the U.S. up to the time until Camille just four years later in 1969. Inflation adjustment reveals a modern-day +$11 billion dollar price tag from the storm, which was $1.5 billion in 1965.

The Bahamas saw extreme damage, the likes not seen since a major hurricane in 1929, while areas around & south of Miami sustained major damage. Like Andrew in track & compactness, the storm then made the second landfall near New Orleans, inundating much of the city in storm surge, like Katrina.

The storm then moved through the Lower Mississippi Valley, the center of the tropical depression tracking through western & central Tennessee, then south-central Kentucky. As with other major hurricanes, a Predescessor Rain Event or PRE occurred over the Tri-State as front in the area focused Betsy lift ahead of it.

As much as 60% of the rainfall totals in the heart of the Tri-State were just from the PRE with 3″ to +6″ of rainfall in that zone.

Hurricane Betsy as viewed from Miami radar as it made landfall near Homestead & track of Hurricane Betsy (notice it nearly picked up & pushed out to sea twice before looping back) in the very similar-to-Andrew track (images courtesy of NOAA):

Flooding over New Orleans (courtesy of NOAA):

Surface map as center of remnants moved through southwest Arkansas early on September 11, 1965 (image courtesy of NOAA):

