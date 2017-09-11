This morning 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went “Inside the Community” for National Grandparents Month, which is in September. Michell Ellis, owner of Homewatch Caregivers of Evansville, joined Melissa on Monday.

Today we showed viewers a few activities to do with their grandparents that are both fun and promote mental and physical health and wellness.

First up is cooking. Michell showed us how to make chicken salad because making a meal, that they used to make you when they were younger, is a great way to support mental wellness as It allows them to recall old memories. This is great for supporting memory, hand-eye coordination when it comes to chopping up and adding ingredients and they use and stretch arm and leg muscles.

Second up is planting. This allows older parents and grandparents to get some fresh air. If outside, make sure they are in the shade and have water. Make sure to work with a small pot and dry dirt to avoid heaviness

Third on the list is painting, coloring and puzzles. This is great for seniors because it requires great hand eye coordination. It’s also a nice way to keep the imagination alive and vibrant. It uses movements of the hands, wrists, and arms which tend to be an area that many elder adults have difficulties with as they age (such as arthritis). It’s best to use either a blank canvas and some paint or give them an adult coloring book if they would like more direction. Young grandchildren can color in their own coloring book.

To watch the interview and for the chicken salad recipe, click the video box below.

