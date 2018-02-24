4:14 PM Weather Update

The warm front is hung up over the far southern edge of the Tri-State due to so much rain over the area today. This rain is keeping us all pretty rain-cooled & that rain-cooled air is holding warm front to the south.

Latest short-term meso-scale guidance continues to suggest that the warm front will be pushed northward as rainfall moves northward. Also surface low to the west will be in rapid deepening as strong jet streak races through. This deepening/strengthening will also help to push warm front northward.

Latest data shows mid 60s north of I-64 by 9 p.m. as line of storms & embedded supercells, bows & LEWP structures in numerous t’storms/widespread rain over the area move east & northeastward.

Although best severe threat will be over western Kentucky, everywhere else will have a severe threat too with even temperature rise to 62 as far north as northern Knox & Daviess (IN) counties. Wind & a few tornadoes are the main threats. Flooding is a significant threat.

A Tornado Watch is already up for our western Kentucky counties through evening & into tonight.

We are fair game for any severe weather 6 pm-2 am as warm front continues migration northward, bathing us in warmer, humid, unstable air in a highly-sheared (speed & directional shear) environment with strong lift.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



