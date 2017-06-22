4:14 PM Tri-State Weather Update

Cold front moving in from the NW in combination with tropical depression moving NE’ward will make for multiple bands of heavy showers & t’storms……………

Spotty showers/drizzle are possible this evening with tropical 70s, followed by increasing showers & t’storms in bands tonight over the area with breezy to windy tropical winds from the S & SE 20-35 mph & steady temperatures in the 70s.

Multiple bands of heavy showers & t’storms are likely morning-early afternoon tomorrow with perhaps an isolated severe storm or two. Isolated severe threat will concern low-level shear that may produce a random isolated, brief, weak EF0 tornado as strong, very moist low-level winds fields & circulation of Cindy from the SE interact with strengthening SW to W flow moving in farther up in the troposphere.

These bands will move NW to SE over the area as the compact core of tropical depression moves over our far SE counties in W Kentucky moves E’ward. Wind gusts of 20-35 mph are possible area-wide morning-midday with gusts to 40 mph in the SE. Wind will turn from SE to S to SW through day, followed by turn to NW mid to late afternoon.

Beyond early afternoon, just bands of some scattered showers & t’showers will pass, wrapping in from the north & northeast as the spiraling center of Cindy wraps up E of the Tri-State. However, by late tomorrow evening & into the night, any rainfall will exit, much less humid air will work in & even at least partial clearing is possible.

Rainfall totals will vary from 0.40-0.80″ between heaviest bands of rainfall to 1-3″ in banding of the rainfall. A few flooding +4″ amounts are possible in a band or two that really slows down or becomes stationary for a bit. This could occur anywhere, but the main areas I am watching for this are in our northwestern counties in southeastern Illinois & over our southeastern counties in western Kentucky just north of the center of the tropical depression.

Otherwise, the weekend looks good with partly cloudy skies, highs of 77-83 & lows of 54-59 with northwest winds 10-25 mph.

You can see the progression of the rainfall tomorrow generally 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. (data/graphic courtesy of Levi Cowan & tropicaltidbits.com):

