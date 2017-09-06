44News | Evansville, IN

Lows this morning ranged from 43-50 across the Tri-State as an early taste of fall arrived.

The low temperature of 49 at Evansville tied for the fourth coolest September 6 low temperature in 167 years & the coolest September 6 morning since 1988 (record low of 45).

This was the first 40s morning of the fall season at Evansville & about 1.5 weeks earlier than the normal first occurrence September 17.

In our far northeast & east, these first 40s are right on schedule & a few days earlier than normal when 1910-2017 data from 7 ASOS/AWOS & NWS COOP stations was collected.

Highs ran 68-74 today throughout the Tri-State & the 73-degree high at Evansville tied for 4th coolest September 6 high since 1850.

