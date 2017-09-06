44News | Evansville, IN

Hurricanes Can Have Far-Reaching, Unforeseen Effects: September 5, 1881

September 6th, 2017 Weather Blog

Let’s set the stage…..

A major, historic drought & persistent, chronic heat wave associated with stagnant upper ridge caused one of the deadliest hurricanes on record to take a less traditional path.

The block also caused the remnants to slow & then stall, resulting in heavy rainfall over a large area of the central & northern U.S., greatly diminishing the drought.

As the remnants merged with a storm system & cold front, the gusty winds of the front, fanned on-going forest fires in the Great Lakes.  This wind led to the great disaster:  the massive deadly Thumb of Michigan fire charred a massive area of forest land.

Now the details………….

The summer of 1881 was historic for the central & eastern U.S. (& the Tri-State) in the extent & intensity of the heat & drought.  It ranks as one of the outstanding weather events in Tri-State weather history, comparable with the extreme summers of 1839, 1841, 1854, 1887, 1901, 1934, 1936, 1953, 1954, 1988, 2012

Temperatures reached as high as 111 in the Tri-State with reportedly many deaths from heat strokes.

Each month June -September saw temperatures reach the 100s over the Tri-State, but the heat seemed to peak in mid-August.

To this day, 1881 is still the driest August on record for the Evansville metro area with just 0.11″ rainfall.

Some other peak temperatures from the June-September period:

115    Milton, Pennsylvania (South-Southeast of Williamsport): this would be the state record, compared to the modern state record of 111 set July 9 & 10, 1936

112    Lincoln, Nebraska

112     Present-Day North Dakota

109    Long Branch, New Jersey (20 Miles Southeast of Newark)

108    Fort Benton, Montana

108    Portsmouth, Ohio

108    Franklin, Ohio (Near Columbus)

108    Clinton, Illinois (south of Bloomington, Illinois)

108    Danville, Illinois

108    Plano, Illinois (West-Southwest of Chicago)

108    Independence, Kansas

108    Topeka, Kansas

107    Weldon, North Carolina (Near Virginia State Line in the North-Central Part of the State)

106    Burlington, Iowa

106    Champaign, Illinois

106    Spencer, Indiana

106    St. Louis, Missouri

106   Shelbyville, Indiana

106   Ashwood, Tennessee (Southwest of Nashville):  Long called “Memorable Hot Friday”

106    Richmond, Virginia

106    Petersburg, Virginia

105    Louisville, Kentucky (Hottest Since 1841)

105    Springfield, Illinois

105    Clarksville, Tennessee

105    Logan, Iowa (Hottest Since 1856)

105    McGregor, Iowa

105    Tuscola, Illinois (East of Decatur)

105    New Albany, Indiana (Hottest Since 1821)

105    Shreveport, Louisiana

104    Lacrosse, Wisconsin

104    Little Rock, Arkansas

104    Madison, Ohio (Between Cleveland, Ohio & Erie, Pennsylvania)

104    Bluffton, Indiana (Southwest of Fort Wayne)

104    Connersville, Indiana (East-Central Indiana)

104    South Bend, Indiana

104    Marshalltown, Iowa

103    Janesville, Wisconsin (Near Madison)

103    Augusta, Georgia

103    Des Moines, Iowa

103    Manchester, New Hampshire

103    Hanover, New Hampshire

103    Nashville, Tennessee

103    Cape Henry, Virginia (North Shore of Virginia Beach)

102    Bradford, Vermont

102    Charlotte, Vermont (Just South of Burlington, Vermont, in Northwestern Part of State)

102    Jackson, Michigan (South of Lansing)

101    Wilmington, Ohio (Hottest Since 1841)

101    Norwich, Vermont

100   Albany, New York

100    White River Junction, Vermont

July 1-September 13, 1881 Temperature Anomalies:

100s over the Tri-State occurred in early September & over the eastern U.S. under the ridge.  The ridge guided the Great Georgia Hurricane westward on the underbelly of the ridge where it slowly turning to the north & stalled at times.  This led to significant rainfall & some flooding Nebraska to Minnesota, Iowa & Wisconsin & helped elevated September 1881 to being one of the wettest on record for some of those areas.

The rainfall was extremely welcome, given the hot, dry summer.

As the remnants combined with a mid-latitude or typical frontal system, great deepening occurred with some severe weather occurring.  This caused a strong pressure gradient over our region & especially over the Great Lakes.  Multiple forest fires had been burning due to the extreme drought & heat since August in Michigan.  However, once widespread +35 mph gusts took over ahead of the system, multiple fires were fanned & merged to form the great Thumb Fire.  It merged into an uncontrollable inferno fire near where a massive fire occurred in the fall of 1871.  This fire, northwest of Detroit, spread uncontrollably in the heat, strong winds in thickly-timbered pine forest.  The only thing that stopped the fire was Lake Huron.

It continued to race northeastward, encountering older, virgin pine forests.  150′ crowns of tree ignited & spread even faster.  The fire moved so fast that many sought shelter by jumping down into wells.  At least 300 people were killed.  Nearly 2100 structures were burned to the ground, including 51 schools.

The area burned would be the equivalent to a region bounded by Princeton, Huntingburg, Owensboro, Calhoun, Dixon, Mt. Vernon to Poseyville.

Other large forest fires, some deadly, occurred in Ontario & over New York State for a month.

Chad Evans

Chad Evans

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

