Early September 1932 Hurricane & the Remnants In the Tri-State

After a far south Florida tropical storm landfall, then a Pascagoula, Mississippi hurricane landfall, the remnants of this storm moved northeastward quickly & dumped up to +6″ of rainfall on the Tri-State.

The storm technically made landfall as a high-end Category 1, but it is likely that this storm was at least a Category 2 for a while in the Gulf of Mexico due to its high surge & very large wind field. Hurricane-force winds occurred from far southeast Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.

Several tornadoes occurred with the remnants of the hurricane from Alabama to Tennessee, Virginia & North Carolina, while torrential rainfall flooding crops.

Despite the system’s rapid movement, a PRE (Predecessor Rainfall Event) September 2 plus the main rainfall September 3 added up to 6.10″ at Shawneetown & multiple +5″ rainfall totals White to Union counties.

Peak wind gust of 25 mph was measured as the remnants passed. A wind gust of 32 mph was measured at Louisville, Kentucky. However, as the remnants combined with a typical mid-latitude storm system, the deepening led to a 50 mph gust at Buffalo, New York.

