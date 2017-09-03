A Look Back at August 2017 & 2017 Meteorological Summer

Meteorological summer (June 1-August 31) has ended & temperatures for the Tri-State ended up completely normal, except for the far southwestern areas with temperatures averaging 1-2 degree below normal.

Rainfall ended up a bit below normal for everywhere except the far east & southeastern areas with saw normal rainfall. Overall much of the area saw 75-90 percent of their normal summer rainfall.

This was a summer where long dry spells & some intense heat was interspersed with million-dollar rains & brief cooler snaps for farmers. Just when the crops were just beginning to suffer, relief would come. I counted literally four million-dollar rains this summer that tipped the scales from yield loss & good yield gain in Vanderburgh County.

August 2017 was cooler than normal by 2 to 3 degrees with rainfall below normal area-wide, except for an area of Daviess County, Kentucky which saw normal August rainfall.

Rainfall varied from 30 percent of normal in our northern counties to 80 percent of normal in our southern & southeastern counties.

This dryness in our north is part of a larger that has been lacking rainfall since the beginning of August. Parts of west-central Indiana have had just 0.30″ of rainfall in +30 days.

