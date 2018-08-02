40th annual Strassenfest kicks off

Polka, lederhosen, smoked sausage and the beerhall are just some of the things to be expected when walking into Strassenfest. Jasper’s German heritage street festival draws thousands from around the region to enjoy Deutschland’s finest stylings.

The festival has been going on for 40 years now and to mark the milestone organizers are trying to add some new traditions.

Laura Grammer is the treasurer for the Jasper German Club, and she had some ideas on what to do to make this year, and hopefully subsequent years, different. The ideas come from Germany and Jasper’s sister city Pfaffenweiler and that city’s street festival, Schneckenfest.

There were a bunch of new traditions put into the opening ceremonies. The first is a ceremonial lighting of a lantern which sets off the festival.

The rest of the new ideas revolve around children and getting them involved in the festival. As children danced around the Maypole or did a traditional Schuhplattler slap dance, folks from the crowd got a more authentic German feeling.

German heritage has always been a part of the festival but by bringing it to the forefront Grammer hopes that children will grow up knowing the heritage of Jasper.

Strassenfest has dozens of different events and runs until Sunday.

