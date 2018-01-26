40th Anniversary of the Blizzard of ’78

Today is the 40th anniversary of the peak of the Blizzard of 1978. I have been soliciting stories from Indiana & Ohio Valley viewers for years & I have found that everyone has vivid recollections of it. Everyone has a story of their experiences. I would love to hear them! Post them here on the blog or on my Facebook page.

My parents still talk about it. My dad was at the police academy in Plainfield, Indiana & was snowed in. He could not leave the parking lot. My mother was in Daviess County, Indiana where the pipes froze in the blizzard & the Odon Town Marshall, Pete Sims, had to come & pick her up & take her to my grandmother’s as there was no water for bottles. My middle sister was 4 months old & my oldest, near 4 years old. My dad still remembers driving home from Plainfield after the storm to giant drifts along highways. He drove home to stay one night before going back.

Also, at my elementary school, every grade had two classes with about 20-25 pupils, giving you 40-50 students per grade. The class that had babies born 9-10 months after the blizzard had 3 CLASSES! They all had up to 30 students! There was a baby boom after the blizzard in September 1978.

The Blizzard of 1978 began very modestly.

There were several factors that made it so bad:

Heavy snowfall of +12″ fell January 16-17 over the Tri-State & this did not melt a large amount up to the 25-26. Blizzard snowfall accumulations fell atop this snow, leading to very deep blanket of snow (up to 25″ on the ground in our far northeastern areas) Very strong winds accompanied storm, leading to white-outs & extreme blowing & drifting. Brutally cold air with the wind led to extreme wind chills.

Anywhere from 1.5” in our far western areas to 12” in our northeast falls on the Tri-State with 9” amounts as far south as Ohio County, Kentucky.

This was a lot of snow in its own right, but it fell on already deep snow pack. By the time this snow was done, there was a remarkable 25” snow depth in the northeast to even 15” in parts of our western Kentucky counties to 7” in our northwest. Much of the area had a 10-13” snow depth.

With howling north & northwest winds of 50-60 mph from the intense, bombing surface low to our northeast with this extra round of snow, the area became under a white-out. Extreme cold temperatures & life-threatening wind chills accompanied the blizzard. This occurred towards the end of the falling snow & especially with lingering snow there after. Roads were completely snowed-in & closed.

Snowfall totals from the storm & snow depth after the storm:

12.0” Crane(25”)….9.0” Beaver Dam(15”)….8.5” Harrisburg(12”)….8.0” Vincennes(14”)….6.6” Evansville Museum(12”)….6.0” Madisonville(12”)….6.0” Fairfield(13”)….6.0” Cannelton(12”)….5.5” Petersburg(11”)….5.0” Dawson Springs(6”)….5.0” Williams(13”)….5.0” 8 Miles South-Southwest of Henderson(10”)….5.0” 5 Mile South of Shoals(11”)….5.0” Tell City(12”)….4.5” 6 Miles Northwest of Carmi(11”)….4.4” Evansville Regional Airport(11”)….4.0” New Harmony(10”)….4.0” Mt. Carmel(11”)….4.0” Haubstadt(11”)….4.0” Newburgh(10”)….3.6” 2 Miles Northeast of Dundee….3.5” Southwest of Belton(8”)….3.1” 2 Miles West of Greenville(10”)….. 6 Miles South-Southeast of Clay City(7”)….1.7” 5 Miles Northwest of Flora(7”)….1.5” McLeansboro(9”)

Although major snowstorms have struck the Tri-State, it appears that December 31, 1863-Jan. 1, 1864…….Blizzard of 1918 & Blizzard of 1978 were exceptional in the surface pressure, high winds & extreme cold. These were true blizzards.

JANUARY 22-23: Upper trough over Desert Southwest began to drop surface pressure, while a strengthening upper trough & clipper began to move southeast out of Alaska to Alberta with increasing Arctic cold. By the 23rd, ridging began to develop over Alaska, dislodging significant Arctic cold building over deep Siberian & Arctic Circle snow pack. It is likely that the Polar Vortex was also becoming loopy & flaccid as stratospheric warming occurred. These warming episodes make the Polar Vortex floppy & flaccid, so significant Arctic outbreaks can take place.

JANUARY 24-afternoon of 25: Upper trough & strengthening surface low over Gulf/Deep South become highly moisture-laden, largely due to low-end El Nino. Subtropical jet was stronger than normal from this. Meanwhile, extreme Arctic Blast only fueled clipper strength over Minnesota to Nebraska.

With temperatures in the 31-36 range, rain/snow/sleet began over the Tri-State on the morning January 25 with little wind. Winds increased during the day of January 25 & rain/sleet/snow changed to all snow with temperatures falling to 30-33 as clipper approached & Gulf low moved to Tennessee.

Evening of JANUARY 25-26: The two systems merged, bombogenesis occurred & the great blizzard blew up. An extreme meteorological event, such as thing had not been seen in the region since 1918. Heavy snow, strong winds, bitter cold all simultaneously occurred. The extreme conditions lasted through January 26 with howling winds & white-out conditions.

The storm was so strong, it wrapped a surface warm front entirely around the center with rain/freezing rain in Michigan with 30s, but 0 & heavy snow in the Ohio Valley. A freak, damaging tornado was spawned in Virginia from the storm.

JANUARY 27: The blizzard, over Ontario/Quebec, still brought extreme cold & strong winds with snow flurries/snow showers. There was no accumulation, however.

Statement from NWS Indianapolis about the blizzard:

AT 345 PM EST ON JANUARY 25TH 1978…INDIANAPOLIS FORECASTERS DENNIS MCCARTHY AND HOBART REEVES ISSUED THE FIRST AND…TO THIS DAY…ONLY BLIZZARD WARNING ENCOMPASSING THE ENTIRE STATE OF INDIANA…UPGRADING THE HEAVY SNOW WARNING ISSUED NEARLY 12 HOURS PRIOR. STILL…FEW PEOPLE COULD FATHOM THE DEVASTATING IMPACT THAT THE COMING ONCE IN A GENERATION BLIZZARD WOULD HAVE ON THEIR LIVES…AS SUCH AN EPIC SNOWSTORM HAD LITTLE EQUAL IN THE CLIMATOLOGICAL RECORD FOR INDIANA.

THE STORM WAS CHARACTERIZED BY A RELATIVELY RARE MERGER OF TWO DISTINCT UPPER LEVEL WAVES…WHICH COMBINED TO CAUSE EXTREME INTENSIFICATION OF A LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM MOVING NORTH FROM THE GULF COAST INTO KENTUCKY AND OHIO. THIS STORM STILL STANDS AS THE LOWEST NON-TROPICAL SURFACE PRESSURE OBSERVED IN THE UNITED STATES.

AT THE TIME THE BLIZZARD WARNING WAS ISSUED…WINDS WERE A MERE 12 MPH. THE WINDS APPROACHED 50 MPH OR MORE BY MIDNIGHT ON THE 26TH…AND CONTINUED TO HOWL THROUGH THE MORNING OF THE 27TH. TEMPERATURES PLUMMETED TO A LOW OF ZERO DEGREES DURING THE STORM…WITH WIND CHILLS APPROACHING -50 DEGREES. SIGNIFICANT SNOWFALL LASTED FOR 31 HOURS AT INDIANAPOLIS…WITH A STORM TOTAL OF 15.5 INCHES BY THE TIME SNOWFALL STOPPED AT 202 AM EST JANUARY 27TH…ON TOP OF THE 5 INCHES THAT WAS ALREADY ON THE GROUND. VISIBILITIES REMAINED BELOW ONE QUARTER MILE FOR 25 HOURS. THE SNOWFALL WAS FOLLOWED BY CONTINUED EXTREME COLD AND HIGH WINDS … HAMPERING RECOVERY AND RELIEF EFFORTS…AND LEAVING MUCH OF INDIANA AND THE REGION CRIPPLED FOR DAYS.

ACROSS THE MIDWEST…OVER 3 FEET OF SNOW FELL IN SOME AREAS…WITH WIND GUSTS APPROACHING 100 MPH. SNOW DRIFTED AS HIGH AS 25 FEET…BURYING HOMES…AND STOPPING A TRAIN ON THE TRACKS IN PUTNAM COUNTY.

NWS INDIANAPOLIS STAFF WERE TRAPPED IN THE OFFICE DURING THE STORM…FOR UP TO 74 HOURS. WHEN ATTEMPTING TO LEAVE…SOME FOUND THE ENGINE COMPARTMENTS OF THEIR VEHICLES PACKED WITH SNOW.

ELSEWHERE ACROSS INDIANA…OTHER NWS STAFF WERE TRAPPED AT THEIR RESPECTIVE OFFICES AS WELL…FOR UP TO THREE DAYS…BEFORE BEING RELIEVED BY COLLEAGUES ARRIVING VIA SNOWMOBILE. EVANSVILLE WAS THE FIRST OFFICE TO EXPERIENCE THE STORM…WITH SPECIALISTS WILLIAM REILLY AND RAY WILLIAMS ON DUTY FOR 18 HOURS…BEFORE BEING RELIEVED BY A NEARLY FROZEN FRANCIS BURNS…WHO WALKED AT LEAST THREE MILES IN THE TERRIBLE CONDITIONS TO REACH THE OFFICE.

THROUGHOUT THE REGION…HIGHWAYS WERE CLOGGED WITH STRANDED MOTORISTS. DOCTORS AND EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE FORCED TO REACH PEOPLE ON SKIS AND SNOWMOBILES. THE INDIANA GOVERNOR SENT NATIONAL GUARD TANKS ONTO INTERSTATE 65 TO REMOVE STRANDED SEMIS. INDIANA BELL WAS FORCED TO HALT ALL PHONE TRAFFIC BUT EMERGENCY CALLS. THE MAYOR OF INDIANAPOLIS MADE HIS WAY TO MAJOR MEDIA OUTLETS…TO DELIVER THE NEWS THAT THE BLIZZARD HAD COMPLETELY SHUT DOWN THE CITY AND THE STATE. AT ONE POINT…OFFICIALS WERE FORCED BY THE FEROCITY OF THE STORM TO PULL POLICE OFF THE STREETS.

Video/pics:

INDIANAPOLIS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=relN_Wao3ak

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8G1uBzdOM3A

http://www.indystar.com/story/news/history/retroindy/2016/01/25/retroindy-blizzard-1978/79293570/

EVANSVILLE COURIER & PRESS: http://www.courierpress.com/news/local/a-look-back-at-the-whiteout-ep-448796148-327045961.html

CINCINNATI: http://www.wcpo.com/weather/weather-photo-gallery/a-snow-blast-from-the-past-the-blizzard-of-1978?_ga=1.70975120.18190179.1453839753

1977-78 WINTER IN ILLINOIS: http://www.sws.uiuc.edu/pubdoc/RI/ISWSRI-88.pdf

NWS INDIANAPOLIS: http://www.crh.noaa.gov/images/ind/BlizzardStories.pdf

Thank you all for the pics! More will be up soon!

From the Owensboro High School Yearbook…..write-up from the Class of 1978:

ACCOUNTS:

David Wintergerst:

Ed Moore:

Salley Myers:

Illene Evans:

Susie Roach:

Marsha Franklin:

Mike Malone:

Warren Korff: The first thing I remember about the Blizzard of '78 is missing 2 consecutive weeks of school. That was back in the days when we didn't have to make up missed days.

I also remember six foot snow drifts in our driveway and along our road at Armstrong in Northwestern Vanderburgh County.

We didn’t go anywhere for a couple of days. Some neighbors were finally able to get out when farmers in the area cleared a small path along the highway. A day or two later, state highway trucks finally came by our house, but not very fast. The snow was so high trucks would push as much snow as they could off the side of the road, then they would have to back up and get another running start to push some more.

Ken Fuller:

Dene Wood Nichols:

Lynn Cosby Smith:

Thomas Byrer:

Amy Dedina:

Debbie Lawyer:

