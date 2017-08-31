August 2005’s Katrina Remnants & PRE Over the Tri-State

Catastrophic Hurricane Katrina’ remnants brought heavy rain & gusty winds to the Tri-State. It also brought a Predecessor Rain Event or PRE, which is a band of heavy rainfall/t’storms that occur as an “arm” extending from the system. PRE’s usually occur near 36 hours ahead of the main, direct rainfall from the hurricane remnants.

PRE taking shape Saturday, August 27, 2005 & the direct Katrina remnants of Monday morning, August 29, 2005:

Up to 9″ of total rainfall occurred between the PRE & direct Katrina remnants. Up to 50% of the total rainfall was from the PRE.

