August 2005’s Katrina Remnants & PRE Over the Tri-State

August 31st, 2017 Weather Blog

Catastrophic Hurricane Katrina’ remnants brought heavy rain & gusty winds to the Tri-State.  It also brought a Predecessor Rain Event or PRE, which is a band of heavy rainfall/t’storms that occur as an “arm” extending from the system.  PRE’s usually occur near 36 hours ahead of the main, direct rainfall from the hurricane remnants.

PRE taking shape Saturday, August 27, 2005 & the direct Katrina remnants of Monday morning, August 29, 2005:

Up to 9″ of total rainfall occurred between the PRE & direct Katrina remnants.  Up to 50% of the total rainfall was from the PRE.

Chad Evans

Chad Evans

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

