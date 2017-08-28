25 Years Ago: Hurricane Andrew Remnants

Remnants of Hurricane Andrew, once a Category 5 hurricane, combined with a cold front brought heavy rainfall to the area on the afternoon-evening of August 27, 1992.

2-3″ (isolated +3″) amounts were common with the lightest amounts in a band over western Kentucky & Spencer & Perry counties.

Remnants helped to pull down a nice shot of cool, dry air from Canada, dropping temperatures from humid +90 just prior to the storm to highs in the lower to middle 50s afternoon (with lows near 50 to the lower 50s).

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



