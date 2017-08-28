25 Years Ago: Hurricane Andrew Remnants
Remnants of Hurricane Andrew, once a Category 5 hurricane, combined with a cold front brought heavy rainfall to the area on the afternoon-evening of August 27, 1992.
2-3″ (isolated +3″) amounts were common with the lightest amounts in a band over western Kentucky & Spencer & Perry counties.
Remnants helped to pull down a nice shot of cool, dry air from Canada, dropping temperatures from humid +90 just prior to the storm to highs in the lower to middle 50s afternoon (with lows near 50 to the lower 50s).