Harvey’s Indirect & Direct Effects on the Tri-State

One cold front is moving in from the NW, while another front, which is the leading edge of the extra juicy, tropical air (being pulled northward via Harvey with dew points as high as 75 in northern Mississippi) is very slowly bring pulled to the NW.

They will both tend to form one single frontal zone over the next few days over the Tri-State with some scattered showers/t’storms today (50%), followed by some spotty showers/t’storms tomorrow (30%) & someWednesday (30-40%) with best coverage then in W. KY.

Some additional showers/t’storms are likely Thursday, followed by a few more Friday.

Coverage will tend to increase Saturday as the remnants of Harvey approached. It is unclear whether the core of the Harvey remnants will pass Saturday, Saturday night &/or Sunday. At the moment, I am going for maximum rainfall coverage Saturday night-Sunday, but there is the potential of the rainfall to either speed up a hair or slow down.

Regardless, a Labor Day weekend time period still seems likely as the Harvey remnants surface low ride the front, bringing showers, some t’storms & rather breezy conditions from the E to NE with cooler highs in the 70s.

Total rainfall now-Sunday looks to range 0.80-3″ over the area with, again, the most widespread rainfall occurring around Labor Day weekend.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm or Hurricane Irma will impact areas from the Carolinas to New York with high surf, beach erosion, heavy rainfall, flooding & strong winds.

