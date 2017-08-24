August 24, 1879: Remnants of Gulf Coast Hurricane….Followed by Three More Remnants Sept. 4-Oct. 18

From August 25-October 18, the remnants of 4 tropical systems affected the Tri-State. One passed near August 25, another around September 4, third near October 10 & fourth about October 18. Two were hurricanes, one was a major hurricane & another was a tropical storm at landfall. They all made landfall between Galveston, Texas & Pensacola, Florida. The major hurricane hit central Louisiana coast, which was a tropical storm as far north as northeast Mississippi.

The remnants of the first one passed August 24-25.

A tropical storm was first seen in the Western Caribbean on August 19. On August 20, it made landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula as a Category 1 hurricane. The hurricane weakened to a tropical storm and re-strengthened into a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico. There it reached its peak intensity of at least 100 mph and a minimal pressure of 964 mb. It made landfall east of Galveston, Texas near the border with Louisiana. At Calcasieu Pass a tidal wave grounded twelve vessels high and dry. Farther along the Louisiana coast many buildings were destroyed and crops ruined.

The hurricane produced several tornadoes, including one that passed through Biloxi, Mississippi, killing 1 person & injuring 1 seriously.

Unfortunately, the heavy rains from the systems did not make it into Iowa, southern Wisconsin northern Illinois, northern Indiana to Michigan, where severe drought conditions continued.

August 24-25, 1879 Area Totals:

6.14″ Anna, Illinois (Southwestern Illinois)

4.75″ St. Meinrad

4.45″ Vevay, Indiana

3.76″ Louisville, Kentucky

3.70″ Evansville metro

3.00″ Louisville, Illinois (Clay County)

2.98″ Cairo, Illinois

2.75″ McLeansboro

2.68″ Cincinnati, Ohio

