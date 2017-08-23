Two Events with Some Violent Severe Storms Around August 21-23: 1929 & 1977

In late August, substantial to widespread severe weather is rather rare. Pulsey storms are the norm, though they do occasionally produce downbursts & an occasional bow may produce a few severe gusts, mainly north of I-64, in late August. However, the downward trend of much organized severe weather continues in late summer. Large hail is uncommon, especially hail at & more than 1.75″ diameter.

1977 & 1929 are examples of events that show some atypical characteristics of storms here for August.

1977 saw multiple supercells with damaging winds & large hail with even an unseasonable F3 tornado in eastern Illinois. Structural damage & crop destruction was common with the storms of torrents of golfball hail & intense severe gusts. The storms even trained lot of damage.

On the periphery of an upper ridge, an upper trough (w/ cold temperatures aloft) with a surface cold front combined with heating & an outflow boundary from earlier storms to our north & northeast led to explosive storm development. Upper level winds & cold temperatures aloft deviated from the norm by a great deal led to the exceptional intense event for the typically hazy, dry, hot days of late summer. Hail approached billiard ball size in southwestern Ohio.

1929 featured storms that were strong matches in the analog data for July 27, 2015, but also August 2012 (110 mph Oakland City macroburst). Highly-variable rainfall amounts occurred, as in 2015, but an intense, violent severe t’storms produced a swath of extensive wind damage that “flattened” farm buildings & crops across northern Saline County. Upwards of 13 miles long & 4 miles wide, this wet macroburst shows evidence of peak winds of up to 11o mph. This storm continued southeastward & dumped 4.10″ of rainfall at Old Shawneetown, while an unofficial press report of 6″ of rainfall in two hours was reported at Ridgway.

However, 0.00″ rainfall occurred at Mt. Vernon, Indiana, though 1 mile south of Boonville, 1.93″ fell & Evansville measured 0.54″

Like in 2015, the surface map for the morning hours of 1929 showed t’storms to our north & northeast working southward. August 23, 1929 may have featured an outflow boundary over the area, like 2015, which blew up the storm that produce such damage & torrential rainfall. The 2015 storm produce not only up to 4-6″ of rainfall, but a 95 mph macroburst in Union County.

