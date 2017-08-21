PRE’s & the August 1888, 1915 Hurricanes Around This Time

Two hurricanes in the 1800s………….two good examples of PREs (Predecessor Rainfall Events). When a hurricane makes landfall, especially a Major one, they completely alter the flow over the entire eastern U.S. Any front sagging in from the north often stalls & usually move back northwestward as a warm front as the hurricane approaches. When such a hurricane affects the Gulf Coast, especially central & western Gulf Coast, this situation often leads to a PRE. The front cannot move to the South due to the approaching hurricane backing up any progression to the southeast. The storm then lifst tropical air over the front, producing a band of heavy rainfall. This rainfall events usually precedes the actual hurricane remnant rains by 1-2 days.

Katrina is a good example of this, when heavy rainfall preceding the storm fell over the Tri-State in a band, then the actual rains from the Katrina remnants passed. Both added up to +9″ in some areas, producing flooding.

The 1915 & 1888 hurricanes are other good examples.

The 1915 storm was devastating to Galveston, Texas & the 1888 hurricane was extremely destructive to New Orleans (thought it hit south Florida, which was largely wilderness at the time).

On a side note, tropical storm strength was maintained up into the Tri-State with the 1888 storm with gusty winds & heavy rainfall doing minor damage. A wind gust of 49 mph was measured at Nashville, Tennessee. This storm also produced a deadly tornado outbreak New Jersey & Delaware to Maryland & Virginia. For example, 2 were killed & 20 injured in Wilmington, Delaware over the 600′ wide, 5-mile tornado track & 8 were killed near Baltimore when a large canning factory was demolished.

The 1915 storm was a tropical depression as far north as Paducah, Kentucky, also produced severe weather. A wind gust of 64 mph was measured at Columbus, Ohio as the remnants pivoting through Ohio. Several tornadoes were spawned.

Surface weather maps & Katrina radar image are courtesy of NOAA.

KATRINA:

AUGUST 1915:

AUGUST 1888:

Chad Evans



