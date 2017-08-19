Latest Eclipse Forecast

Forecast remains largely unchanged for eclipse: 30-40% cloud coverage (partly cloudy), on average, with a few spotty storms with hot, humid conditions. Highs that day will run 90-95, coolest in area of maximum solar eclipse zone. Heat indices of 97-106 are possible with south-southwest winds 6-11 mph.

Model data & maps courtesy of Dr. Ryan Maue & WxBell Analytics:

Forecast cloud cover around peak eclipse time (Tops of & any spotty storms will be moving southeastward, while cumulus will be moving northward).

So, pink to purple to dark green is cumulus………yellow to orange is cirrus shield blowing off the tops of t’storms, while red to black is tops of t’storms:

Forecast radar around time of maximum eclipse:

