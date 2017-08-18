44News | Evansville, IN

Clusters of severe storms should blow up on periphery of upper ridge to our west & northwest this evening & move SE/SSE. We may get a few leftovers of these in the morning with a few sct’d showers/storms as temperatures, after dropping to 67-70, rise to 71-74 as they approach. No severe weather is expected & coverage should remain at 30%.

Upper ridge should begin to dominate more & more by afternoon with capping taking over & very little to no additional development of storms taking place here. It looks hot & humid with highs 89-93 with heat indices of 94-101.

Additional severe storm clusters will pivot around the periphery of the ridge Sunday. It appears that these will tend to be guided to our west & not affect our area, but we will monitor as the ridge pulsates (expands & contracts like inhaling & exhaling). Highs will run 89-93 with heat indices of 94-102.

THIS EVENING-TONIGHT:

SATURDAY MORNING:

SUNDAY AFTERNOON:

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



