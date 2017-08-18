44News | Evansville, IN

August 18th, 2017 Weather Blog

Clusters of severe storms should blow up on periphery of upper ridge to our west & northwest this evening & move SE/SSE.  We may get a few leftovers of these in the morning with a few sct’d showers/storms as temperatures, after dropping to 67-70, rise to 71-74 as they approach.  No severe weather is expected & coverage should remain at 30%.

Upper ridge should begin to dominate more & more by afternoon with capping taking over & very little to no additional development of storms taking place here.  It looks hot & humid with highs 89-93 with heat indices of 94-101.

Additional severe storm clusters will pivot around the periphery of the ridge Sunday.  It appears that these will tend to be guided to our west & not affect our area, but we will monitor as the ridge pulsates (expands & contracts like inhaling & exhaling).  Highs will run 89-93 with heat indices of 94-102.

