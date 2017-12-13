$40,000 in Grants Handed Out to Community Organizations

Five organizations in Evansville are in line for part of $40,000 in grants thanks to the Vanderburgh Community Foundation’s Community Good Grants program.

Dream Center Evansville, EFD, Carver Community Organization, Parenting Time Center, and The Arc of Evansville will each receive part of that grant money.

The Community Good Grants program supports arts and culture, community development, education, health, human services, and other civic endeavors, like the environment, recreation, and youth development.

This is the first of quarterly grants to be awarded from the program throughout this year.

Recipients of those awards include:

Dream Center Evansville – $7,500 – to expand the half-day summer camp program (Summer Zoom) to a full-day program starting in 2018

Evansville Fire Department – $10,000 – to purchase of a new rescue watercraft and equipment

Carver Community Organization – $7,500 – for the Pathfinders Project that teaches children the importance of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) in a hands-on environment taught by instructors from UE, USI, and Ivy Tech

Parenting Time Center – $7,500 – for the “Helping Moms to Involve Dad” program that utilizes evidence-based curriculum designed to impact moms’ understanding of the positive impact of fathers’ involvement with their children

The Arc of Evansville – $7,500 – to support the “My Amazing Body” initiative to create a holistic wellness program to improve the physical, social-emotional, and overall health and wellness of the children served by the Child Life Center

To learn more go to Vanderburgh Community Foundation.

Comments

comments