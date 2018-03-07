Home Indiana Evansville $40,000 Given To Holly’s House To Help Prevent Child Abuse March 7th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Holly’s House receives a major gift from Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana. Toyota has given $40,000 to the child and adult advocacy center.

The gift is in support of the Think First and Stay Safe program at Holly’s House to prevent child abuse in elementary school.

The program aims to improve student knowledge and skills to help them protect themselves from harm.

“And so we just wanted to do what we could to be more impactful, to enable Holly’s House to provide more resources to extend their programs, to reach more children more students, and really be able to bring those resources and knowledge to our youth so that in turn they will have safer healthier thriving life’s.”

The program teaches children how to find help if they, or someone they know, encounters unsafe situations or is being abused.

The Think First and Stay Safe program started in 2010.



