400 Neglected Animals, 100 Dead Found On Henderson County Property October 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

The Henderson County Humane Society and the sheriff’s office continue their investigation after roughly 100 dead animals were found at a property in Reed, Kentucky.

Someone called authorities to the property on Chase Road, reporting a bad odor, along with numerous animals living in deplorable conditions. They got permission from the owner, Doil Stogner, to search the property.

That led to the discovery of more than 400 additional animals, living in their own waste across the 10-acre property.

Stogner surrendered the animals to the humane society, and will likely face charges.

