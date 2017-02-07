400 Grams Of Meth Found In Couple’s Vehicle On I-69

A Louisville, Kentucky couple is behind bars after reportedly trafficking meth to Evansville. Marquist Northington and Chelsie Fraley are facing charges of dealing meth and possession of marijuana.

Authorities pulled over Northington’s vehicle for speeding on I-69 near Highway 57 Monday afternoon. Evansville Police say they found 450.2 grams of meth and 6.7 grams of marijuana in the vehicle. They say they also found a loaded revolver in the glove box of the car.

Officers say Northington told them he was delivering meth to a buyer who he would not name in Evansville. They say he admitted to making several trips to Evansville in the past to deliver meth.

Both Northington and Fraley are in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

