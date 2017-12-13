Home Indiana 4 Decades Later And Never Forgotten- A Stone Monument Supports First Responders To Flight 216 December 13th, 2017 Amanda Porter Indiana

A monument unveiled Wednesday morning at Oak Hill Cemetery in Evansville contains the names of every person who died December 13th, 1977 as the Air Indiana Flight 216 took off carrying the University of Evansville Men’s basketball team to their first ever division one tournament.

It’s a day many here in the Tri-State will never forget.

The stone monument overlooking the lake at Oak Hill Cemetery reads that very same message… “Never Forgotten.”

Community members talking quietly, hugging one another in solidarity reminds the community of the love felt for every person on the flight.

The ceremony honors first responders like Guy Minnis, and Steven Cain, who had to see the tragic sight.

Four decades later, Guy Minnis still remembers the day with vivid detail.

“We got the dispatch call of a plane crash in Melody Hills. We headed that way but the fog was really, really thick.”

Together the first responders dealt with tragedy.

“The bodies were still warm, so they had just, just died… and one of the guys found a U of E banner, and then that is when we knew it was the U of E basketball team.”

At the memorial service, prayers and songs were shared as people paid respect to those lost, or affected by the crash.

Guy Minnis read a poem to the families of the victims, and thanks the community for their support 40 years later.

“It’s nice to have that chance that somebody says thank you for what you have done and they thank you, and they try to understand what they’ve seen on your job.”



