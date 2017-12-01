Home Indiana 40-Mile Pursuit in Spencer County Ends with the Arrest of Louisville Man December 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

An overnight pursuit stretching nearly 40 miles along I-64 comes to an end with the arrest of a Louisville man. 39-year-old Samone Steen is charged with resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.

A trooper was patrolling I-64 just east of Dale when he says a Chevy was speeding. When the trooper tried to stop the vehicle, he says Steen sped off. The pursuit reached speeds of 115 miles per hour and continued west towards Highway 41.

Police say the car’s engine blew, causing the vehicle to stop.

Troopers took Steen to the Spencer County Jail.

