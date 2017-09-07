Home Kentucky 40 Jobs Created as WPT Corp. Invests $6(M) into Ohio Co. Plant September 7th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

In Ohio County, 40 new jobs are being created thanks to a fabrics manufacturer’s expansion. That new facility will take over the former Nestway Plan on 7th Street in Beaver Dam.

WPT Corporation is investing $6 million into the plant which is its second in Ohio County. The facility will increase capacity for materials used in hygiene and filtration products like diapers and furnace filters.

It’ll include a state of the art non-woven production line. The current plant on South Main Street recently expanded and is almost full.

The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority gave the company up to $750,000 in tax incentives back in August.

