Strong Winds Continue

This very rapid temperature & pressure change is manifesting itself as very strong winds at the surface & aloft. Low-level wind fields are especially strong from the Gulf of Mexico as the Arctic outbreak departs & is replaced with a +40-degree temperature jump!

Strongest gusts should be now-early afternoon with sustained winds 20-30 mph with gusts 40-50 mph. A couple isolated gusts of 50-55 mph cannot be ruled out. It will still be windy later today with 20-25 mph winds, but the gusts will decrease to 30-40 mph.

Chad Evans



