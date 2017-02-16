Home Kentucky 4 Tri-State Trails Projects In Line For Part Of $1.3M Grant February 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Four tri-state Recreational Trails Projects are in line for part of a $1.3 million grant. This federal grant money will assist in maintaining and developing Kentucky’s recreational trails. Grants range from $13,000 to $100,000. Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin an the Department for Local Government selected 21 RTP projects for funding these grants. Daviess and Hopkins Counties will be getting nearly $330,000 in grant money for its trails projects. It’s designed to improve the quality of life for Kentuckians.

For fiscal year 2016 applicants selected for RTP grants include:

Owensboro – Adkisson Greenbelt East Trail Extension – $50,000

Hopkins County Fiscal Court – Barnsley ATV Trail Project – $90,080

Earlington – Earlington ATV and Walking Trail – Phase II – $89,572

Madisonville – Mahr Park Trail Project – Phase II – $100,000

Laurel County Fiscal Court – Wildcat Mountain Trail and Maintenance Project – $40,500

Owsley County Fiscal Court – Owsley Walking Trail – $43,990

Perry County Fiscal Court – Perry Park Trail Redevelopment Project – $95,260

Pike County Fiscal Court – Pike County ATV/UTV Trails – $100,000

Shelby County Fiscal Court – Clear Creek Greenway Phase II – $100,000

Taylor County Fiscal Court – Green River Agrarian Trail – $88,350

Alexandria – Alexandria Community Park Lake Trail Restoration – $35,000

Glasgow – 2016-2017 Weldon Park Trail Maintenance – $13,000

Hopkinsville – Hopkinsville Greenway System Phase II – $100,000

Irvington – Vance Simmons Park Recreational Trail – $26,563

Mayfield – Kess Creek Walking Trail Extension and Lighting – $49,766

Maysville – Maysville Industrial Park Trail – $50,000

Mt. Sterling – Adena Trail and Depot Park Trailhead Project – $100,000

Richmond – Camp Catalpa Trail Renovation – $26,650

Loretto – Hamilton Park Recreational Trail Expansion – $13,822

Stanton – Judy Creek Trail – $73,289.25

Tompkinsville – Tompkinsville City Park Walking Trail – $100,000

