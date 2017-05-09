44News | Evansville, IN

At Least 4″ of Snow In May?

May 9th, 2017 Weather Blog

The early May 1803 snowstorm was historic in the accumulations atop a warm ground with heavily-foliated trees, fruit in orchards highly-advanced & in the highly-damaging freeze that followed.  Tree damage by the weight of the heavy wet snow on the foliate broke entire crowns & heavily de-branched many trees.  It was reported that shade tree damage was especially bad in Philadelphia.  Indeed an outstanding anomaly in the annals of Tri-State, Ohio Valley & East Coast weather history, it left a significant impression & imprint among pioneers, scientists & politicians alike at the time.  In fact, John Adams wrote about it in a letter from D.C. & Kentucky historians reported of it decades later.  It occurrence was widely published in newspapers & journals.

In journal entries at the White River fort near present-day Anderson, Indiana, 6″ of snowfall was reported.

Interestingly, after 20-25 in southern Ohio followed the snow, it was 88 only a week later.  Days later it was 82 & burned foliage on tree re-sprouted rapidly.

Not since this time has such an oddity occurred in our region.

