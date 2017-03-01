4 People Arrested In Owensboro Prostitution Ring

Four people are behind bars after a nearly year-long investigation into possible prostitution at an Owensboro business. Several local authorities and the FBI executed four search warrants in Owensboro at Towne Square Mall, 2517 W. 9th Street, 1700 Frederica Street, and 4700 Towne Square Court #10.

Detectives have been investigating Relaxing Touch Massage, an Owensboro business, since May 2016 after receiving complaints from the community of suspected prostitution. After hundreds of hours investigative work, detectives say that sex acts were being performed for money.

Authorities arrested 33-year-old Yong Liu, 51-year-old Jingjie Yuan, 55-year-old Li Shengwu, and 27-year-old Mo Li and found more than $130,000 in cash. They say the four people are involved in the management, supervision, and control of the business and are charged with promoting prostitution. Mo Li is charged with tampering with physical evidence as well.

This investigation is ongoing.

