4 P.M.: Latest Tri-State Severe Weather Update

Three rounds of severe storms look to affect the Tri-State this evening-tomorrow morning.

Some supercells may develop & pass this evening with a hail, wind & isolated tornado threat. Latest HRRR model suggests supercell arrival into area as we near 9p. HOWEVER, looking at the intense supercell that has popped south of St. Louis, with it’s current speed of 45 mph to the east, that would put it in Wayne &/or Hamilton County (if it holds together) in around two hours (around 6 p.m.) We will monitor. SO, I WENT FOR A SEVERE PERIOD OF 6P-9A TOTAL WITH GREATEST RISK AFTER MIDNIGHT………………see #2 & #3 below………. Supercells/supercell cluster(s) will pass with large hail (some +2″ diameter stones possible), wind & tornado threat. A strong, longer-track, longer-lived, large tornado is possible. (1a-4a) Line of storms with embedded supercells, mesovortices & LEWPs will pass with wind, isolated large hail & tornado threat. A strong, longer-track, longer-lived, large tornado is possible. (5a-9a)

Tornado Watch is up for all of our Illinois counties until 10 p.m., generally. It is possible that the next round of Tornado Watches may involve a PDS Watch.

Flash flooding is also possible with 1-3″ (isolated +3″) rainfall amounts area-wide.

Flash Flood Watch is up for all counties in the Tri-State except Clay, Richland & Lawrence until tomorrow.

Have a way to get warning information in the middle of the night through NOAA Weather Radio & the 44 Weather app. Our app will give you a heads up before the warning with alerts/bulletins for any storms in the area & the what the tornado potential is at your location with that particular storm.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



