4-H Members Celebrate Success in Horse Contests

Henderson County 4-H participants are celebrating success in the Kentucky 4-H horse contest. Members of the Riverside 4-H Horse Club traveled to Frankfort and Lexington in June. Some are moving on to Georgia the first week in August to represent the commonwealth of Kentucky in the Southern Regional. A list of the winners are below.

Junior overall award winners for the 2017 Kentucky 4-H Horse Judging Contest:

Angel Reed-Ninth Individual Overall

Abigail Whitman- Sixth Individual Overall

Henderson County Junior Horse Judging Team-First Place Overall!

Senior overall award winners for the 2017 Kentucky 4-H Horse Judging Contest:

Salle Stovall-First Senior Overall

Sydney Simpson-Second Senior Overall

Henderson County Senior Horse Judging Team- First Place Overall!

The following youth received awards in the horse contests:

Horse Crafts-Senior Kit/Pattern/Blueprint-Salle Stovall, First Place.

Horse Crafts-Senior Art Original Design-Salle Stovall, Tenth Place, Alyvia Richardson Hayden, Sixth Place.

Horse Bowl-Junior Individuals-Laynie Rich, Eighth Place, Abigail Whitman, First Place

Horse Bowl Junior Team-Henderson County-Third Place. Team Members: Abigail Whitman, Delaney Plummer and Angel Reed.

Hippology Junior Individual Written Phase-Delaney Plummer, Eighth Place, Abigail Whitman, First Place.

Hippology Junior Individual Stations Phase- Delaney Plummer, Sixth Place, Abigail Whitman, Fourth Place.

Hippology Junior Individual Judging Phase- Saylor Wagner, Second Place

Hippology Junior Individual Overall-Delaney Plummer-Seventh Place, Abigail Whitman Fourth Place

Hippology Junior Team Written Phase- Henderson-Third Place, Team Members: Angel Reed, Delaney Plummer, and Abigail Whitman.

Hippology Junior Team Stations Phase- Henderson-Second Place, Team Members: Angel Reed, Delaney Plummer, and Abigail Whitman.

Hippology Junior Team Judging Phase- Henderson- Second Place, Team Members: Saylor Wagner, Laynie Rich, and Jacey Royalty.

Hippology Junior Team Overall-Henderson-Third Place, Team Members: Abigail Whitman, Angel Reed, and Delaney Plummer.

Hippology Senior Individual Written Phase- Salle Stovall, Fourth Place and Sydney Simpson, Second Place

Hippology Senior Individual Stations Phase- Sydney Simpson, Seventh Place and Salle Stovall, Fourth Place

Hippology Senior Individual Judging Phase-Sydney Simpson, Seventh Place and Salle Stovall, Sixth Place

Hippology Senior Individual Overall- Sydney Simpson, Third Overall and Salle Stovall Second Overall

Senior Hippology Team Members: Salle Stovall, Sydney Simpson, and Alyvia Richardson Hayden

Hippology Senior Team Written Phase-Henderson County, Second Place

Hippology Senior Team Stations Phase-Henderson County, Fourth Place

Hippology Senior Team Overall- Henderson County, Fourth Place.

Congratulations to all of our 4-H members on their accomplishments, and best of luck in Georgia!

