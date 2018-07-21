Home Indiana 4-H Kids Contest Kicks Off At The Vanderburgh County Fair July 21st, 2018 Megan DiVenti Indiana

The Vanderburgh County Fair is holding it’s 98th fair starting Monday.

Students had their projects judged for the chance to have their innovations showcased in the fair this week.

Audrey Gumbel, 4-H participant, signed up for the second year in a row.

“I made an apron with donuts and sprinkles and I made a pillow and I made, I decorated a cake,” says Gumbel.

She is one of the hundreds of kids who showed up at the 4-H auditorium to exhibit their projects. The program has nearly 80 exhibits open to kids from Kindergarten to twelfth grade.

Categories included sewing, gift wrapping, Lego building, cake decorating, and much more.

Meagan Brothers, County Extension Director, says 4-H offers a lot to the participants.

“4-H is a great way for kids to learn new skills. It gives them the chance to say I learned something new and here’s what I can do with it,” says Brothers.

Judges met with the participants to discuss their projects with them.

“Seeing these kids come in and you know they’re in third grade making things I have never made before and I’m just like oh this is the future of sewing,” says Rebekah Cage, volunteer judge. “This is really cool. And I hope these kids do stay with it and do something with it because they are doing very, very good work and it’s really cool to see.”

The winners of each category will receive a ribbon and have their projects displayed.

“Being able to see the kids bring in their projects with these big smiles on their faces, sit and talk with the judges, and share how excited they are about what they did, is a really cool experience.”

