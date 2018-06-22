4-H Fair in Spencer County Begins

The Spencer County 4-H Fair kicks off today in Chrisney, Indiana.

It’s a weekend full of livestock events, kids activities, and food.

Kids of all ages participate by bringing their animals to compete in various shows. These shows will include numerous animals such as horses, cows and chickens.

Aside from animals being shown off, kids around the community have a chance to put their art skills on display.

The main events planned for tonight include tractor pulls and the 4-H Grand Entry Horse and Pony show.

