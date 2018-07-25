Home Indiana Evansville 3rd Annual Warrant Compliance Day in Vanderburgh County July 25th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The 3rd Annual Warrant Compliance Day was held in Vanderburgh County from 8:00AM to noon.

Residents were able to appear in front of a judge to have their misdemeanor warrants lifted.

According to Prosecutor Nick Hermann, there are more than 13,000 active warrants in Vanderburgh County.

Individuals wanting to participate in next years warrant compliance day should note the following:

Warrants must be Misdemeanor

Bring a Form of Government Identification

Go to Court Room 110 to Sign in During Designated Hours

Participants will appear in front of judge that same day

After appearance in front of judge, then your warrant is lifted

